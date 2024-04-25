Siemens Healthineers is revolutionizing medical imaging in Romania by installing the world's first MAGNETOM Flow magnetic resonance equipment

News from Companies

Announced at the 2024 European Congress of Radiology in Vienna, the technology equipping the MAGNETOM Flow system makes its debut in our country

The first such device will be installed at the Dorna Medical Clinic in Borșa in June 2024

Prominent figures from national and international medical, scientific, and educational fields were present at the launch event, which also marked 40 years of MAGNETOM technology excellence

During a major event that brought together national and international medical professionals, Siemens Healthineers announced the premiere installation of MAGNETOM Flow in Romania, an innovative magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) technology designed to improve diagnostic capabilities and increase efficiency in patient care. The event organized by Siemens Healthineers Romania on April 24 was attended by prominent figures from national and international medical, scientific, and educational fields. This launch not only marks a historic moment for Romania but also directly contributes to positioning our country on the map of innovation, technology, and education. Following the international launch in Vienna at the beginning of February, the installation of MAGNETOM Flow at the Dorna Medical Clinic, which is set to open its doors in June this year in Borșa, is evidence of Siemens Healthineers Romania's pioneering spirit in implementing this cutting-edge technology for the first time in our country.

MAGNETOM Flow brings significant advancement to the field of medical imaging, offering a range of essential benefits for patients and healthcare professionals. With its innovative technology, this MRI system enables high-quality imaging with superior resolution and remarkable clarity, facilitating precise diagnosis of various medical conditions. Its advanced imaging capabilities allow doctors to better identify and evaluate lesions and pathologies, leading to the selection of the most effective, personalized treatment strategies for each patient. Additionally, MAGNETOM Flow is the first Siemens Healthineers' 1.5 T MRI platform with a closed helium circuit, sealed-for-life, without a helium exhaust pipe, and in case of helium loss, it allows automatic restart without any intervention from the Siemens Healthineers service team.

The April 24 event, which marked a premiere for Romania and also the celebration of 40 years of MAGNETOM technology on the market, brought together professionals who discussed the latest developments in the field and the implications of such innovative technology. The panel discussion was moderated by Dr. Claudia Oanea, Managing Director of Siemens Healthineers Romania, and her interlocutors were: Cristian Bușoi, ITRE President, member of the European Parliament, Prof. Bogdan Pană, lecturer at the "Carol Davila" University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Prof. Ioana Gheonea, President Young ESR Committee, Dr. Daniel David, Rector of "Babeș-Bolyai" University, Sonja Wehsely, Executive Vice President CEECA Siemens Healthineers, Ginny Wu, Global Product Manager (MRI) Siemens Healthineers, Dominik Pawlinker, Business Manager MR CEECA Siemens Healthineers, and Florin Preoteasa, Business Development Manager MR CEECA.

One of the major advantages of MAGNETOM Flow is its ability to improve the patient experience during MRI scanning procedures. Due to its ergonomic design and advanced noise reduction and scanning acceleration technologies, MAGNETOM Flow offers a more comfortable and pleasant experience for patients. Reducing scanning time by up to 50% and eliminating the need for procedure repetition not only improves patient comfort but also increases efficiency and productivity within medical units. Moreover, MAGNETOM Flow stands out for its versatility, being able to be used for a wide range of medical applications, from brain and spine imaging to cardiac and oncological imaging.

The installation of MAGNETOM Flow at the Dorna Medical Clinic in Borsa is the result of a successful collaboration between the public and private sectors. MAGNETOM Flow will be installed at the Dorna Medical Clinic, which will open in June this year, ensuring that patients from the geographical area, as well as those from the Borșa Hospital, will also benefit from this innovative technology. The collaboration not only brings state-of-the-art medical imaging closer to the community but also saves patients from traveling over 100 km to reach the first MRI scanning medical centre. By expanding access to MAGNETOM Flow at the Borșa Hospital, Siemens Healthineers ensures that patients in the region have easy access to advanced diagnostic capabilities, directly contributing to the improvement of health service quality with positive outcomes for patients.

Sonja Wehsely, Executive Vice President CEECA Siemens Healthineers, stated at the event: ”The introduction of one of the first MAGNETOM Flow worldwide in Romania exemplifies our commitment to enhancing healthcare through sustainable innovation. This system is designed with energy efficiency and reduced resource utilization in mind. By investing in technologies like MAGNETOM Flow, we are not only advancing medical diagnostics, but we are taking a critical step towards our goal of making healthcare both high -quality and sustainable.”

Claudia Oanea, Managing Director Siemens Healthineers Romania, expressed her enthusiasm for the premiere installation of the MAGENTOM Flow platform in our country: "By introducing this platform for the first time in the world in a clinic in Romania, Dorna Medical, we reaffirm our commitment to revolutionizing the medical industry in our country. The clinical and technical capabilities of the MAGNETOM Flow equipment support clinicians in making precise diagnoses, leading to better treatment decisions and, ultimately, improving patient care.”

MAGNETOM Flow is also designed to reduce resource consumption, such as helium, and energy consumption. Dry Cool technology, together with enhanced energy-saving features, significantly reduces costs and energy consumption. In addition, the compact size and absence of exhaust ducts make system installation easier and more economical in medical institutions, without requiring structural modifications that can incur significant costs. This sustainable approach not only protects the environment but also promotes a more environmentally friendly and responsible medical practice.

Florin Preoteasa, Business Development Manager MR CEECA, emphasized the strategic significance of MAGNETOM Flow in stimulating growth and competitiveness in the healthcare industry. ”MAGNETOM Flow is a key player in the MRI market, offering unprecedented performance and cost-effectiveness for medical service providers. Here, at 40 years of excellence in MAGNETOM imaging technology, we are bringing the latest innovation offered by this range to our country for the first time. We are confident that MAGNETOM Flow will strengthen our position as a leader in magnetic resonance imaging solutions, promoting sustainable growth, and bringing tangible benefits to our customers.”

”Bringing the first MAGNETOM Flow to Borșa aligns with our mission to reach unserved communities, ensuring that advanced diagnostic tools are not just a privilege for the few. This technology will empower local healthcare providers with precise and efficient diagnostic capabilities, ultimately enhancing patient care in the region. Its installation at Dorna Medical Clinic is expected to significantly improve the diagnosis and tratament processes, benefiting the local community immensely”, added Dominik Pawnlinker, Business Manager MR CEECA Siemens Healthineers.

”We are proud to be the first medical centre where MAGNETOM Flow will be installed, a technology that not only optimizes the scanning process but also redefines how we provide medical care to patients by increasing their comfort during the procedure. The scanning capability of this equipment is extraordinary and will allow us to provide a faster, but also more accurate diagnosis, crucial aspects for effective treatment. The importance of this achievement is even greater considering that patients from the Borșa region travel over more than 100 km distance to benefit from scanning services. This achievement is not only an important step for us as a medical institution but also represents a firm commitment to the well-being and health of the community we serve”, said Dr. Roman Boca, Founder and General Manager Dorna Medical Clinics.

”Today, the Society of Radiology and Medical Imaging marked a historic moment alongside Siemens Healthineers Romania with the official announcement of the installation of the first MAGNETOM Flow globally, here in our country. This moment represents not only technological progress but also a fulfilled promise to patients, to society, to provide advanced medical care. By facilitating access to state-of-the-art equipment and continuous training programs, we all commit to supporting the professional development of Romanian radiologists, providing them with the premises to achieve excellence in diagnosis and treatment”, emphasized Prof. Dr. Ioana Gheonea, President Young ESR Committee.

Bogdan Pană, lecturer at the "Carol Davila" University of Medicine and Pharmacy, stated at the event: ”It is essential to collaborate with all stakeholders: government, private institutions, and local communities to develop a healthcare system that not only meets current needs but is also prepared to face future challenges. My vision is to have a Romanian healthcare system where every patient feels valued, respected, and properly cared for. Access to state-of-the-art technology, education of professionals through continuous training, along with the implementation of an efficient healthcare management system, are the pillars we need to consolidate.”

The installation of the MAGNETOM Flow at the Dorna Medical Clinic in Borșa marks a key moment in the evolution of medical imaging, providing unmatched diagnostic accuracy, workflow efficiency, and patient care in the region.

* This is a press release.