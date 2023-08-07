Central Romania: Sibiu inaugurates riverside bike trails

The bike trails along the river Cibin were officially opened on August 4th in Sibiu, in central Romania.

The project, funded through the EU Regional Operational Program, saw 3.6 km of bike trails set up between the city’s Maramureș St. and Gușterița neighborhood. They connect to the Ștrand – Sub Arini bike corridor and to the bike trail on Podului St, reaching the city’s eastern industrial area.

The trails, which are separated from pedestrian and car traffic, have a green-pigment asphalt surface. Three bike rental points are available on the length of the track, and electrical and mechanical ramps to ease access to and from the trails were set up in the area of the small square next to the Alba Iulia St. bridge. At the same time, six panels offer real-time data on the number of cyclists using the trails, as well as other messages.

A bridge and a circular overpass allow access from one shore to the other. Some 430 trees, 500 shrubs, and 1,500 perennial plants were planted in the area of the trails, while an area of 10,000 sqm was refurbished with grass and other vegetation alongside the river banks, Sibiu City Hall said.

As part of the work on the trails, other leisure areas were set up, including rest areas and pontoons with urban furniture, wireless phone charging devices, and bike racks. Some of the lighting poles on the trail are smart ones, equipped with video cameras and Wi-Fi hotspots.

The project, which kicked off in March 2022, amounted to EUR 11.4 million, out of which EUR 11.17 million is the EU funding and EUR 230,000 is the contribution of the municipality.

Plans are in place to further expand the riverside trails using EU funding, the Sibiu City Hall said.

(Photo: Primăria Municipiului Sibiu Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com