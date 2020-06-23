Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 06/23/2020 - 14:26
Culture
Romania’s Sibiu International Theater Festival gathers more than 800,000 views at its online edition
23 June 2020
The 2020 edition of the Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS), held online because of the coronavirus-related restrictions, recorded more than 800,000 views throughout the ten-day duration of the event.

FITS had 217,918 unique visitors and 804,328 views at this year’s edition. The unique visitors came from more than 100 countries.

They could watch a variety of theater, dance, music, opera, contemporary circus, and outdoor performances, as well as performances for children.

The organizers of the festival said the FITS website and Facebook page had reached 1.5 million people during the event.

The 2021 edition of FITS will take place between June 11 and June 20. The theme will be “The Power to Dream.” The festival is expected to bring to Sibiu more than 500 performances and events. It will also have an online section, building on this year’s edition.

(Photo: Pixabay)

