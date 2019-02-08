Shepherd dies after being hit by lightning in Romania’s Calimani Mountains

Two shepherds were struck by lightning in Romania’s Calimani Mountains, in the Frumuşica area, at an altitude of over 1,500 meters, local Mediafax reported. One of the shepherds died.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening, August 1, and both mountain rescue and medical teams were sent to the scene.

“We’re going there with two teams from the Vatra Dornei Mountain Rescue Department, and those from the County Ambulance Service are also with us. One person is dead and the second one suffered burns,” Petru Ariciuc, chief of Vatra Dornei Mountain Rescue Department, said on Thursday evening.

The shepherd who died was transported to the base of the mountain and then to the Department of Forensic Medicine.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)