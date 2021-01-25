Shell returns to Romania, with commercial road transport division

British-Dutch group Shell, which left the Romanian market in 2007, will start direct commercial road transport operations in Romania through a new entity, Shell Romania, which will gradually take over the local agent's activity starting April.

Shell Commercial Road Transport will hire 57 employees, who will operate directly in Romania, from Bucharest.

Over the last 15 years, Shell has provided such services through a local agent.

Shell Commercial Road Transport Romania is part of a global entity of Shell, which will focus on the energy transition in the segment of heavy carriers.

"Both our global customers and those in Romania are looking to adapt to changes in the market and increasingly use new technologies and digital solutions. To support them as effectively as possible in this endeavor, Shell capitalizes on its global capabilities and know-how to provide them with the energy solutions and services they need. We are committed to constantly strengthening our customer relationship and responding to their needs," said Patrick Carre, Vice President of Global Commercial Road Transport at Shell.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Alexandr Blinov/Dreamstime.com)