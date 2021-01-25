Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/25/2021 - 08:09
Business

Shell returns to Romania, with commercial road transport division

25 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

British-Dutch group Shell, which left the Romanian market in 2007, will start direct commercial road transport operations in Romania through a new entity, Shell Romania, which will gradually take over the local agent's activity starting April.

Shell Commercial Road Transport will hire 57 employees, who will operate directly in Romania, from Bucharest.

Over the last 15 years, Shell has provided such services through a local agent.

Shell Commercial Road Transport Romania is part of a global entity of Shell, which will focus on the energy transition in the segment of heavy carriers.

"Both our global customers and those in Romania are looking to adapt to changes in the market and increasingly use new technologies and digital solutions. To support them as effectively as possible in this endeavor, Shell capitalizes on its global capabilities and know-how to provide them with the energy solutions and services they need. We are committed to constantly strengthening our customer relationship and responding to their needs," said Patrick Carre, Vice President of Global Commercial Road Transport at Shell.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Alexandr Blinov/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/19/2021 - 08:15
19 January 2021
Business
SocGen’s European service center in Bucharest turns global
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/25/2021 - 08:09
Business

Shell returns to Romania, with commercial road transport division

25 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

British-Dutch group Shell, which left the Romanian market in 2007, will start direct commercial road transport operations in Romania through a new entity, Shell Romania, which will gradually take over the local agent's activity starting April.

Shell Commercial Road Transport will hire 57 employees, who will operate directly in Romania, from Bucharest.

Over the last 15 years, Shell has provided such services through a local agent.

Shell Commercial Road Transport Romania is part of a global entity of Shell, which will focus on the energy transition in the segment of heavy carriers.

"Both our global customers and those in Romania are looking to adapt to changes in the market and increasingly use new technologies and digital solutions. To support them as effectively as possible in this endeavor, Shell capitalizes on its global capabilities and know-how to provide them with the energy solutions and services they need. We are committed to constantly strengthening our customer relationship and responding to their needs," said Patrick Carre, Vice President of Global Commercial Road Transport at Shell.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Alexandr Blinov/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/19/2021 - 08:15
19 January 2021
Business
SocGen’s European service center in Bucharest turns global
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania to European destinations: New routes announced for 2021
08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market