Investigative platform reveals more shell companies overlooked by Romanian tax authority

While Romania’s tax agency ANAF is still investigating the largest shell company reported by Ziarul Financial and Recorder investigative platform, Recorder unveils four other ghost companies with fictitious turnovers totaling almost one billion euros.

The information gathered by Recorder suggests the complicity of individuals in important positions in ANAF, who contributed to the validation of these shell companies.

All appear to be part of the same network and enjoy the preferential treatment given by the tax authorities. The four companies received a VAT code from ANAF, and in at least one case, the law was flagrantly violated.

Prime Minister’s adviser Ionut Dumitru recently recommended dismantling ANAF and replacing it with a brand new independent institution. However, ANAF management rejected the idea, pledging to implement digitalisation by the end of 2026 and subsequently implement internal reforms.

(Photo: Juan Moyano/ Dreamstime)

