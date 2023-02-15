Bucharest subway station hosts exhibition telling stories of child abuse survivors

Shame - European Stories, the traveling exhibition telling stories of victims of child abuse from across Europe, makes a stop at Piata Unirii subway station in downtown Bucharest. Visitors can see the portraits of survivors and hear their stories from February 15 to March 15.

“Organized by the Justice Initiative program, the exhibition brings together dozens of portraits and the stories of survivors of childhood abuse from all over Europe. Forced adoptions, sexual abuse, children forcibly removed from their families, victims of human trafficking, children subjected to social experiments and children abused within the family - the exhibition tries to outline a phenomenon emerging from the shadows of the past to prevent these crimes from falling into oblivion without justice being served,” reads a press release quoted by Agerpres.

According to the event’s Facebook page, the exhibition also includes the stories of four Romanians, two of whom tell their stories of abuse in child protection institutions in communist Romania.

The traveling exhibition debuted last year as part of the Venice Biennale and was also exhibited in October 2022 in the Council of Europe building in Strasbourg.

(Photo source: Facebook/Justice Initiative)