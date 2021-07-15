Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 07/15/2021 - 08:16
Business

Service of Romania’s short-term external debt surges by 68% in Jan-May

15 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s external debt increased to nearly EUR 127 bln at the end of May, marginally up from EUR 126 bln at the end of 2020 and more substantially (+EUR 16 bln) from EUR 111 bln at the end of May 2020, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced.

The driver of the increase both in 2020 and in 2021 was the public external debt - generated by the Eurobonds.

The medium and long-term public external debt increased from EUR 44 bln at the end of May 2020 - when the Government hadn’t started borrowing massively yet - to EUR 57.5 bln at the end of 2020 after the Government piled up most of the funds needed to finance last year’s public deficit above EUR 20 bln, and EUR 57.8 bln at the end of May.

Net public borrowing in Jan-May was thus marginal, despite the EUR 3.5 bln Eurobonds issued. A new EUR 3.5 bln Eurobond issued in July will predictably further push up the public external debt.

A striking development takes place in the short-term debt area where, although the stock of debt remains more or less constant, the service has surged by 68% YoY to EUR 35.3 bln.

The stock of short-term external debt increased moderately to under EUR 35 bln at the end of May from EUR 33 bln one year earlier.

The debt service for the short-term debt is closely correlated with the average maturity of the debt, and the 68% advance indicates significantly shorter maturities for the stock of external debt this year. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 02/26/2021 - 08:26
01 March 2021
RI +
Urban Cultor: Bucharest project bets on urban gardening’s potential, works to get city residents to compost
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 07/15/2021 - 08:16
Business

Service of Romania’s short-term external debt surges by 68% in Jan-May

15 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s external debt increased to nearly EUR 127 bln at the end of May, marginally up from EUR 126 bln at the end of 2020 and more substantially (+EUR 16 bln) from EUR 111 bln at the end of May 2020, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced.

The driver of the increase both in 2020 and in 2021 was the public external debt - generated by the Eurobonds.

The medium and long-term public external debt increased from EUR 44 bln at the end of May 2020 - when the Government hadn’t started borrowing massively yet - to EUR 57.5 bln at the end of 2020 after the Government piled up most of the funds needed to finance last year’s public deficit above EUR 20 bln, and EUR 57.8 bln at the end of May.

Net public borrowing in Jan-May was thus marginal, despite the EUR 3.5 bln Eurobonds issued. A new EUR 3.5 bln Eurobond issued in July will predictably further push up the public external debt.

A striking development takes place in the short-term debt area where, although the stock of debt remains more or less constant, the service has surged by 68% YoY to EUR 35.3 bln.

The stock of short-term external debt increased moderately to under EUR 35 bln at the end of May from EUR 33 bln one year earlier.

The debt service for the short-term debt is closely correlated with the average maturity of the debt, and the 68% advance indicates significantly shorter maturities for the stock of external debt this year. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 02/26/2021 - 08:26
01 March 2021
RI +
Urban Cultor: Bucharest project bets on urban gardening’s potential, works to get city residents to compost
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 July 2021
Social
Several injured, one missing after explosion at largest oil refinery in Romania
02 July 2021
Social
Report: Romania remains a primary source country for sex and labor trafficking victims in Europe
02 July 2021
Business
Norway’s Vard builds ‘biggest yacht in the world’ in Romanian shipyards
01 July 2021
Social
Romanians would migrate to the countryside, but they want internet
30 June 2021
Business
EBRD doubles forecast for Romania's 2021 GDP growth to 6%
29 June 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange pushes to new high even as European markets decline
25 June 2021
Social
Romania to start destroying expired COVID-19 vaccines as vaccination numbers drop
25 June 2021
Social
Romanian PM Citu opens wedding season, up to 300 vaccinated participants accepted