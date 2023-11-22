Healthcare

Sensory park for young patients inaugurated at Bucharest psychiatric hospital

22 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A sensory park for children and young patients with neurodevelopmental disorders was inaugurated on November 21 in the courtyard of Prof. Dr. Alexandru Obregia Psychiatry Hospital in Bucharest. According to general mayor Nicuşor Dan, this is the first project of its kind in Romania.

The investment is the result of a partnership between the Bucharest City Hall, through ASSMB, and the UNICEF representation in Romania.

The sensory park has a double purpose: therapeutical - for children with autism spectrum disorders, ADHD or other neurodevelopmental disorders; and socialization - for adolescent patients. Exposure to certain sensory experiences helps children with neurodevelopmental disorders develop and regulate their reactions to external stimuli. 

Using the new space provides an opportunity to engage in sensory exploration in a safe space so that children and their families can learn what triggers certain reactions and what helps them calm down. The sensory park has equipment that stimulates users visually, aurally and tactilely.

Mayor Dan commented: “We want to make Bucharest a more child-friendly city, to offer them more quality services. The memorandum we signed last year with UNICEF, within the framework of the Child-Friendly Cities Initiative, was a first step followed by concrete actions such as the installation of this sensory park.”

“There is an urgent need for Romania to invest in the provision of quality mental health services for all children and adolescents. One in ten children in Romania needs such services every year, and I am glad that we can take steps in this direction together with our partners in Bucharest, with whom we have had an increasingly consistent collaboration in recent years,” said Anna Riatti, UNICEF representative in Romania.

The beneficiaries will be children and young people from Bucharest and the surrounding areas of the capital.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bucharest City Hall & UNICEF)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Healthcare

Sensory park for young patients inaugurated at Bucharest psychiatric hospital

22 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A sensory park for children and young patients with neurodevelopmental disorders was inaugurated on November 21 in the courtyard of Prof. Dr. Alexandru Obregia Psychiatry Hospital in Bucharest. According to general mayor Nicuşor Dan, this is the first project of its kind in Romania.

The investment is the result of a partnership between the Bucharest City Hall, through ASSMB, and the UNICEF representation in Romania.

The sensory park has a double purpose: therapeutical - for children with autism spectrum disorders, ADHD or other neurodevelopmental disorders; and socialization - for adolescent patients. Exposure to certain sensory experiences helps children with neurodevelopmental disorders develop and regulate their reactions to external stimuli. 

Using the new space provides an opportunity to engage in sensory exploration in a safe space so that children and their families can learn what triggers certain reactions and what helps them calm down. The sensory park has equipment that stimulates users visually, aurally and tactilely.

Mayor Dan commented: “We want to make Bucharest a more child-friendly city, to offer them more quality services. The memorandum we signed last year with UNICEF, within the framework of the Child-Friendly Cities Initiative, was a first step followed by concrete actions such as the installation of this sensory park.”

“There is an urgent need for Romania to invest in the provision of quality mental health services for all children and adolescents. One in ten children in Romania needs such services every year, and I am glad that we can take steps in this direction together with our partners in Bucharest, with whom we have had an increasingly consistent collaboration in recent years,” said Anna Riatti, UNICEF representative in Romania.

The beneficiaries will be children and young people from Bucharest and the surrounding areas of the capital.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bucharest City Hall & UNICEF)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi