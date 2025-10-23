Romanian dessert manufacturer Senneville to build second production hall in Hunedoara

Cake and pastry manufacturer Senneville, an entrepreneurial business controlled by David Alb, plans to build a second production hall in Călan, in Hunedoara county, using European funds, Profit.ro reported.

Earlier this year, Senneville opened a refrigerated dessert factory in Călan following a EUR 4 million investment funded through a combination of company capital, bank loans, and EU support via the Just Transition Program in partnership with ADR West.

The new hall, with an estimated budget of RON 28.97 million (some EUR 5.7 million), excluding VAT, should be ready within nine months of the contract being awarded.

The second Senneville factory will produce frozen desserts and pancakes, representatives of the company told Profit.ro. The products will be sold in retail chains, but also exported.

The company estimates that exports will take up approximately 15-20% of its turnover next year.

(Photo source: the company)