Business

Romanian dessert manufacturer Senneville to build second production hall in Hunedoara

23 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Cake and pastry manufacturer Senneville, an entrepreneurial business controlled by David Alb, plans to build a second production hall in Călan, in Hunedoara county, using European funds, Profit.ro reported.

Earlier this year, Senneville opened a refrigerated dessert factory in Călan following a EUR 4 million investment funded through a combination of company capital, bank loans, and EU support via the Just Transition Program in partnership with ADR West.

The new hall, with an estimated budget of RON 28.97 million (some EUR 5.7 million), excluding VAT, should be ready within nine months of the contract being awarded.

The second Senneville factory will produce frozen desserts and pancakes, representatives of the company told Profit.ro. The products will be sold in retail chains, but also exported. 

The company estimates that exports will take up approximately 15-20% of its turnover next year.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
Business

Romanian dessert manufacturer Senneville to build second production hall in Hunedoara

23 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Cake and pastry manufacturer Senneville, an entrepreneurial business controlled by David Alb, plans to build a second production hall in Călan, in Hunedoara county, using European funds, Profit.ro reported.

Earlier this year, Senneville opened a refrigerated dessert factory in Călan following a EUR 4 million investment funded through a combination of company capital, bank loans, and EU support via the Just Transition Program in partnership with ADR West.

The new hall, with an estimated budget of RON 28.97 million (some EUR 5.7 million), excluding VAT, should be ready within nine months of the contract being awarded.

The second Senneville factory will produce frozen desserts and pancakes, representatives of the company told Profit.ro. The products will be sold in retail chains, but also exported. 

The company estimates that exports will take up approximately 15-20% of its turnover next year.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

23 October 2025
Politics
EU must arm itself to deter Russia from “thinking about an attack,” Romanian president says
23 October 2025
Cinema
Romanian film review – Astra & Culmea festivals, The Spruce Forest
23 October 2025
Politics
Government confirms December date for Bucharest mayoral election
23 October 2025
Justice
Cracked gas pipe most likely cause of explosion at residential building in southern Bucharest, investigators say
23 October 2025
Energy
Romania, European Commission agree to keep coal-fired energy units operational until 2029
23 October 2025
Society
Traffic restrictions in Bucharest this weekend for National Cathedral consecration
23 October 2025
Macro
European Commission approves Romania’s revised Recovery and Resilience Plan
23 October 2025
Business
Management of Romanian salt company Salrom dismissed