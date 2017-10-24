Romanian Senate president notifies Constitutional Court in Belina case

Senate president Calin Popescu Tariceanu notified the Constitutional Court (CCR) yesterday on an alleged legal conflict between the judiciary and the executive power.

The investigation of the Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) into the Belina case has generated this conflict, according to Tariceanu. He has requested the CCR to acknowledge the legal conflict between DNA, which is part of the Public Ministry, and Romania’s Government.

The CCR judges will have to decide whether DNA can investigate government decisions, as the investigation in the Belina case targets a government decision. The Constitutional Court has already decided that prosecutors can’t investigate emergency ordinances.

On September 22, DNA announced that Sevil Shhaideh, a former development minister, and Rovana Plumb, a former EU Funds minister, are being prosecuted for abuse of office. The anticorruption prosecutors are investigating the circumstances in which an island on the Danube was transferred from the state company “Apele Romane” to the administration of Teleorman County Council and then leased to a private company whose name has been associated by the local media with that of Social Democratic leader Liviu Dragnea.

According to the DNA prosecutors, the government decision (HG) through which the Belina Island was transferred from the Apele Romane national company to the Teleorman County Council was illegal and that such a transfer could only have been decided by law. Sevil Shhaideh, who was a state secretary in the Regional Development Ministry, and Rovana Plumb, who was environment minister and had the Apele Romane company under her management, may have thus committed abuse of office.

The two ministers submitted their resignations at the beginning of October after prime minister Mihai Tudose asked that they be removed from his cabinet.

Romanian Senate president worried about some ambassadors’ anticorruption “fetish”

