Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/18/2020 - 08:09
Real Estate

Selgros leases 10,000 sqm refrigerated platform near Bucharest

18 December 2020
Selgros Cash & Carry Romania recently leased and opened a 10,000 sqm logistics platform in Chiajna, west of Bucharest, that will supply all its stores with products requiring controlled temperature for storage.

The platform is located on the Bucharest ring road, a few hundred meters from Romania's main motorway A1.

ACT Cold Storage is one of the most modern refrigerated warehouses built in Europe and the first of this kind in Romania, with numerous technological implementations of equipment and systems. It was developed between 2003-2019 by Mega Company.

The new platform will increase Selgros' efficiency and widen its product range by listing producers that do not own national distribution networks.

Real estate consultancy company JLL advised Selgros in this transaction. Thus, JLL reached approximately 500,000 sqm of storage space leases brokered for large retailers in Romania in the last three years, of which over 150,000 sqm of temperature-controlled storage space.

"ACT Cold Storage offers some unique features for the logistics market, which makes it the best solution for our customer's needs. The new location allows Selgros Cash & Carry to integrate more suppliers with the ultimate goal of increasing the efficiency of its distribution chain, a goal for all companies involved in the retail area," said Viorel Opait, Business Development Director JLL Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

