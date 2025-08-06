Tech

Eastern Romania: First self-service mobile phone repair shop opens in Iași

06 August 2025

The first self-service mobile phone repair shop in Romania opened in the city of Iasi, aimed at promoting sustainability and the right of users to maintain their own devices in safe and efficient conditions. 

The initiative aims to promote the right to repair, following European Directive 2024/1799, to support the tech community and DIY repair enthusiasts, as well as to significantly reduce electronic waste.

“Right to Repair” is an international movement that defends the right of consumers and independent repair shops to repair, maintain, and modify electronic products without the restrictions imposed by manufacturers. This movement advocates for free access to original parts, specialized tools, and diagnostic software, as well as for the publication of official technical manuals. 

“We believe in the right of every person to repair their own phone. By opening the Self Service area, we not only offer this right, but we do it under the best conditions, in a dedicated space, with professional equipment and basic support. This initiative is part of our commitment to sustainability,” said Marian Abutoaiei, General Manager of GSM Zone.

Organizers say that by promoting repairs, the initiative contributes to a more sustainable environment, reducing pollution and resource consumption. At the same time, it supports the local economy by creating jobs and offering more affordable repair solutions. 

The European Union already requires manufacturers to provide spare parts and technical documentation necessary for repairs. Countries like France, Germany, and the USA are working on implementing a repairability index that will be mandatory on product labels to inform consumers about how easy a device is to repair.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: GSM Zone press release)

