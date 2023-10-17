Secure your spot for the Pan European Exec. MBA, a World-Class Dual Degree from the University of York and the University of Strasbourg, starting November 16th – Last month for applications!

News from Companies

World-class executive education, two degrees from two leading European universities, three study trips, delivered in 8 countries, unique business networking opportunities, a truly international education experience, distinguished academics and business experts, diverse student body, flexible delivery mode, recognition by official international bodies, specialisation in 6 different management areas: these are only some of the many features of the Pan-European Executive MBA programme offered in Bucharest by CITY College, University of York Europe Campus.

Two degrees from two leading European Universities

CITY College, University of York Europe Campus together with the Faculty of Economics and Management of the prestigious University of Strasbourg are jointly offering a world-class, dual degree programme specifically designed for today’s managers and business professionals: the Pan-European Executive MBA. Graduates are awarded two degrees, one from the top British University of York (147th in the world, Times Higher Education – THE 2024) and one from the prestigious French University of Strasbourg (18 Nobel prizes).

The Pan-European Executive MBA is a truly international programme with invaluable networking opportunities; an innovative programme designed for today’s managers and business professionals who need to improve their skills and knowledge for professional, career and personal development. Currently offered in 8 different countries, including Bucharest (Romania), the programme presents an array of unique features and benefits to managers and business professionals participating.

Three exciting Study Trips in York (UK), Strasbourg (France), Thessaloniki (Greece)

In addition to the dual degree, the Pan-European Executive MBA also stands out as it offers to its students a truly international experience: three exciting study trips - in York (UK), Strasbourg (France) and Thessaloniki (Greece). The study trips, included in the programme, enhance the programme’s genuine international character as MBA participants from all cities (with more than 20 nationalities) attend joint classes, share best practices and enjoy invaluable networking opportunities.

Face-to-face or Online delivery mode (one weekend per month)

Another significant feature of the programme is its exceptional flexibility. The Pan-European Executive MBA programme now becomes even more accessible to busy executives who wish to combine work and study, as students may choose between the Executive Mode (face-to-face delivery plus 3 study trips) or the Executive Mode Blended (synchronous online delivery plus 3 study trips), enabling professionals to study in a format that suits their work and personal life. The lectures are held in English, in three-day sessions, which take place one weekend a month (Friday, Saturday and Sunday). Students may choose to attend a unit in another city where the Executive MBA is delivered, so that they may expand their study experience and networking. The programme is completed in 2 years.

Six Management Specialisations

The programme’s curriculum emphasises on experiential learning through real-life projects, workshops and career coaching, broadening students’ applied knowledge and skills and building strategic leadership skills. MBA participants may specialise in one management area by choosing one of the 6 available MBA specialisations: General Management, Marketing, Finance, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Health Care Management, Human Resource Management.

Participants also benefit greatly from the Personal Professional Career & Leadership Coaching Programme that is included in the Executive MBA and is available to all students. Professional business coaches provide individually tailored coaching, help MBA students map out their personal career plan and succeed in their professional goals.

An MBA programme accredited by AMBA and CMI

The Pan-European Executive MBA programme is part of an exclusive global group of accredited MBAs by AMBA. It is also accredited by the Chartered Management Institute, UK (CMI). Except for the two degrees, MBA graduates may receive an1 additional qualification, the Level & Executive Diploma in Strategic Management & Leadership Practice by the CMI.

More information: Admissions are still open. Tel: +40722 610 561; Email: alina.toader@york.citycollege.eu.

*This is a Press release.