Business

Second Primark store in Romania to open in Bucharest shopping mall next month

11 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

International fashion retailer Primark said it would open a second store in Romania next month, in the AFI Cotroceni shopping mall in Bucharest. The opening, scheduled for June 20, comes six months after the brand entered the local market.

Primark AFI Cotroceni will span 3,200 square meters on the first floor of the shopping center. It will create over 250 jobs for the local economy in Bucharest, with several part-time and full-time retail positions still open, including retail assistant and managerial roles, the company said.

Primark appointed Cătălina Gnevnoi as the manager of its AFI Cotroceni store. She has extensive experience in fashion retail and will coordinate the overall store logistics and retail assistant teams.

Maciej Podwojski, head of Primark CEE, said: “We are delighted to add a new Primark store to Bucharest’s fashion map. This is a highly anticipated opening following the fantastic response we have had from customers to our first opening six months ago.”

Primark said Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) is an important area for its expansion strategy. It currently has one store in Romania and Slovenia, two in the Czech Republic and four in Poland, with plans to open two further stores in Poland this year.

The retailer’s expansion plans will also see its first store launching in Slovakia on May 25 and in Hungary next year, bringing the total CEE footprint to 13 stores across six markets.

Founded in Ireland in 1969 under the Penneys brand, Primark currently has more than 70,000 employees across 15 countries in Europe and the US. Its growth strategy targets 530 stores by the end of 2026.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Primark)

Read next
Normal
Business

Second Primark store in Romania to open in Bucharest shopping mall next month

11 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

International fashion retailer Primark said it would open a second store in Romania next month, in the AFI Cotroceni shopping mall in Bucharest. The opening, scheduled for June 20, comes six months after the brand entered the local market.

Primark AFI Cotroceni will span 3,200 square meters on the first floor of the shopping center. It will create over 250 jobs for the local economy in Bucharest, with several part-time and full-time retail positions still open, including retail assistant and managerial roles, the company said.

Primark appointed Cătălina Gnevnoi as the manager of its AFI Cotroceni store. She has extensive experience in fashion retail and will coordinate the overall store logistics and retail assistant teams.

Maciej Podwojski, head of Primark CEE, said: “We are delighted to add a new Primark store to Bucharest’s fashion map. This is a highly anticipated opening following the fantastic response we have had from customers to our first opening six months ago.”

Primark said Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) is an important area for its expansion strategy. It currently has one store in Romania and Slovenia, two in the Czech Republic and four in Poland, with plans to open two further stores in Poland this year.

The retailer’s expansion plans will also see its first store launching in Slovakia on May 25 and in Hungary next year, bringing the total CEE footprint to 13 stores across six markets.

Founded in Ireland in 1969 under the Penneys brand, Primark currently has more than 70,000 employees across 15 countries in Europe and the US. Its growth strategy targets 530 stores by the end of 2026.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Primark)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 May 2023
Business
IKEA opens third store in Romania in June
09 May 2023
Tech
European Cybersecurity Competence Center opens in Bucharest
09 May 2023
Society
Romanian photographer Vadim Ghirda part of AP team receiving Pulitzer prize
04 May 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian agribusiness group Agricover Holding launches EUR 85 mln IPO on Bucharest Stock Exchange
03 May 2023
Society
Reporters Without Borders: Press in Romania lacks transparent funding, independence
25 April 2023
Real Estate
RO developer invests EUR 120 mln in Bucharest's first "Lagoon City", plans to scale the project in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw
20 April 2023
Education
Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program
19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars