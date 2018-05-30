Former Romanian finance minister pays part of his bail in gold

Former Romanian finance minister Sebastian Vladescu, who is being prosecuted in a corruption case, paid part of his EUR 1 million bail with gold bars.

According to the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), Vladescu is being investigated under judicial control after he paid most of his EUR 1 million bail. He brought three gold bars worth EUR 110,000, some EUR 316,000 in cash, and offered real estate guarantees for the rest of the sum.

The DNA announced in April that Sebastian Vladescu was being investigated for bribery and influence peddling. According to the prosecutors, Vladescu and other Romanian officials received some EUR 20 million worth of bribes from a foreign company between 2005 and 2014 to sign the contracts and pay the bills for the rehabilitation of the Bucharest-Constanta railway line. Vladescu allegedly received bribes worth some EUR 3.2 million between 2008 and 2013, according to DNA.

Sebastian Vladescu was finance minister between August 2005 and April 2007 and from December 2009 until October 2010.

