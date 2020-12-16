Romanian-born actor Sebastian Stan to play Tommy Lee in eight-episode Hulu series

Romanian-born actor Sebastian Stan is set to play musician Tommy Lee in a limited Hulu series about the rock star’s tumultuous relationship with model/actress Pamela Anderson, according to Variety.

Lily James, who previously starred in shows such as “Downton Abbey” and the miniseries adaptation of “War & Peace,” is to play the famous Pamela Anderson.

Rob Siegel will write the eight-episode series, while Craig Gillespie will direct.

Sebastian Stan, 38, was born in the Romanian seaside city of Constanta but moved to Vienna with his mother when he was eight years old. Two years later, he was cast in his first film role, in Michael Haneke’s 71 fragments of a Chronology of Chance. After another two years, he moved to the US.

The Romanian-born actor is set to appear in the upcoming Disney Plus series “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” reprising his role from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Variety said. He has previously starred in the TV series “Gossip Girl,” “Kings,” and Once Upon a Time,” but also in multiple films such as “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Captain America: Civil War,” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”

The role in the new Hulu series will also reunite Stan with Gillespie, who directed him in the critically-acclaimed Tonya Harding biopic “I, Tonya.”

