Saveni cheese is seventh Romanian product protected under EU trademark system

The European Commission (EC) approved on Thursday, April 22, the registration of the Romanian product "Cascaval de Saveni" (Saveni matured cheese) in the register of products that benefit from a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI), according to a press release of the European Commission.

"Saveni cheese is a matured cheese produced in the Botosani region (northeastern part of the country). The product is distinguished by its long maturation period (60 days), which allows it to acquire a homogeneous consistency as well as a more pronounced color," underlines the European Commission.

This new indication will join the 1,450 products already protected at the European level, the list of which is available in the database of names and registrations (DOOR).

Romania previously had six products registered on European quality systems, of which five Protected Geographical Indications (PGI): Topoloveni plum jam, Sibiu salami, Novac smoked fish from Tara Barsei, smoked Danube mackerel, and Plescoi sausages. The Telemea de Ibanesti (white cheese) product is registered on the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) quality system.

(Photo source: Facebook/Comisia Europeana in Romania)