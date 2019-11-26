Rescuers save more sheep from capsized ship in Romanian port

By the evening of Monday, November 25, 17 more sheep were rescued from a cargo ship that capsized on the Romanian coast of the Back Sea this past Sunday, the Dobrogea Emergency Situations Inspectorate said, Mediafax reported.

This brings the number of rescued sheep to 49.

The rescue operation had to be halted on Monday evening because of the strong winds. The rescuers restarted their work on Tuesday, November 26.

A Palau-flagged cargo ship carrying 14,600 sheep overturned in the Black Sea on Sunday, November 24, shortly after leaving the Romanian Midia port. The sheep were being transported to Libya.

The crew members were all rescued.

Animal International, an animal protection organization, warned on Monday that no rescue operation was taking place. The organization also said that such a situation would not occur if Romania stopped exporting live animals.

The transport minister, Lucian Bode, requested on Monday an investigation to determine the circumstances of the accident.

(Photo: Animals International Facebook Page)

