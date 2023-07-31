SAP opens digital innovation hub in Bucharest

German software group SAP has opened in Bucharest an SAP Labs Site, a digital innovation hub that is meant to contribute to expanding the company's portfolio of products and services.

The Bucharest hub is part of the global R&D network SAP Labs Network, which oversees the company's engineering activities. The network has 21 R&D centers in 17 countries, including Germany, the United States, India, China, and Brazil. Each location targets different areas, such as AI, cloud computing, or process automation, among others. More than 40,000 people are employed in the network.

"The new SAP Labs Site in Bucharest is an important support for the operations of SAP Romania and will consolidate our expertise and market presence through the growth and development of local talent," Diana David, managing director of SAP Romania, said.

The Bucharest hub is coordinated by Bogdan Cioc. It is also part of the regional hub SAP Labs SEE Hub, established in partnership with SAP Labs Bulgaria and managed by Radoslav Nikolov.

Cioc is a graduate of the Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest, the EMBA program of Vienna University of Economics and Business, and the Carlson School of Management in Minneapolis. He started his professional career in 2022 and joined SAP Romania in 2007. Since joining the company, he held various technical roles and in business and people management.

"The decision to establish a unit dedicated to research and development in Romania represents a natural evolution for SAP. It comes after the success of the Services Delivery center and of the other units opened in the country in the last 16 years. With this decision, we are looking to capitalize even more on the region's remarkable talent and encourage a culture of collaboration, creativity and technological innovation," Bogdan Cioc, SAP Labs Site Bucharest Lead, said.

"By combining the vast engineering expertise of SAP in Bulgaria and Romania, we reach a comprehensive expertise level covering anything from technology, apps and business processes to a large-scale service portfolio. In the SEE region, we are well equipped for a wider expansion, and we have the unique opportunity to become an important engine of growth for SAP engineering in Europe," Radoslav Nikolov, Managing Director of SAP Labs Bulgaria, added.

