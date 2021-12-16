Samsung seeks to sell 45MW PV park it owns in Romania

Samsung reportedly put up for sale this summer a 45 MW PV park it indirectly owns in Giurgiu, in southern Romania. The PV park is one of the largest in Romania, Ziarul Financiar reported.

It was developed in 2012. At that time, the project required EUR 160 mln of investments. Since then, the cost of PV technology has dropped dramatically, though.

"Offers started coming since the fall," according to people familiar with the deal.

Representatives of Samsung C&T Corporation and its subsidiary LJG Green Source Energy Alpha, which operates the PF park, did not officially comment.

According to public data, 78% of the shares of this project company, LJG Green Source Energy Alpha, are controlled by Solluce Romania 1 BV, registered in the Netherlands. Solluce Romania is one of the companies that decided to sue the Romanian state about the alleged "retroactive" amendment of the system of incentives in green energy.

(Photo: Pixbay)

