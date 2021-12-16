Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/16/2021 - 08:12
Business

Samsung seeks to sell 45MW PV park it owns in Romania

16 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Samsung reportedly put up for sale this summer a 45 MW PV park it indirectly owns in Giurgiu, in southern Romania. The PV park is one of the largest in Romania, Ziarul Financiar reported.

It was developed in 2012. At that time, the project required EUR 160 mln of investments. Since then, the cost of PV technology has dropped dramatically, though.

"Offers started coming since the fall," according to people familiar with the deal.

Representatives of Samsung C&T Corporation and its subsidiary LJG Green Source Energy Alpha, which operates the PF park, did not officially comment.

According to public data, 78% of the shares of this project company, LJG Green Source Energy Alpha, are controlled by Solluce Romania 1 BV, registered in the Netherlands. Solluce Romania is one of the companies that decided to sue the Romanian state about the alleged "retroactive" amendment of the system of incentives in green energy.

(Photo: Pixbay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/16/2021 - 08:12
Business

Samsung seeks to sell 45MW PV park it owns in Romania

16 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Samsung reportedly put up for sale this summer a 45 MW PV park it indirectly owns in Giurgiu, in southern Romania. The PV park is one of the largest in Romania, Ziarul Financiar reported.

It was developed in 2012. At that time, the project required EUR 160 mln of investments. Since then, the cost of PV technology has dropped dramatically, though.

"Offers started coming since the fall," according to people familiar with the deal.

Representatives of Samsung C&T Corporation and its subsidiary LJG Green Source Energy Alpha, which operates the PF park, did not officially comment.

According to public data, 78% of the shares of this project company, LJG Green Source Energy Alpha, are controlled by Solluce Romania 1 BV, registered in the Netherlands. Solluce Romania is one of the companies that decided to sue the Romanian state about the alleged "retroactive" amendment of the system of incentives in green energy.

(Photo: Pixbay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks