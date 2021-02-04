Romanian courier Sameday installs 1,000th locker and wants to double the figure by 2022

Romanian courier company Sameday has installed its 1,000th Easybox locker and plans to double the number of such fixed delivery points that are in high demand from customers using its services.

Sameday launched the first locker in Bucharest in September 2018. Since then, the company has continuously expanded its service covering all counties, particularly the major cities of Romania - like Bucharest, Cluj, Constanta, Iasi, Timisoara - and smaller localities. Currently, it has about 250 lockers in the Capital, over 60 in Ilfov county, and almost 700 in the rest of the country.

For the location of Easybox lockers, Sameday has entered into partnerships with shopping centers, gas stations, residential centers, but also with individuals, owners' associations, or local public authorities.

"Easybox is a service that I strongly believe in, and I want to develop more and more to offer a better experience to the end consumer and to support the increase of e-tail adoption in Romania," says Lucian Baltaru, CEO of Sameday.

(Photo source: the company)