Superbet founder Sacha Dragic reportedly bids for One Tower office building in Bucharest

Businessman Sacha Dragic, founder of Superbet, has made an offer to real estate developer One United Properties for the acquisition of the One Tower office building, estimated by the owner at over EUR 114 billion, according to Profit.ro. The deal would make the building the most expensive office building sold on the local market.

Shareholders of real estate developer One United Properties (BVB: ONE) will decide at the October 15 shareholder meeting on the sale of One United Tower, the operator of One Tower office building, for a price of a minimum of EUR 114 million.

Victor Capitanu, co-CEO of One United Properties, estimated that the EUR 114 million would bring the company a profit of some EUR 30 million.

The One Tower building, part of the One Floreasca City complex, features three basements, a ground floor, and 17 floors, with a total built area of 40,000 square meters. It was completed in 2020, has a leasable area of ​​about 24,000 square meters, and an occupancy rate of 100%.

(Photo source: the developer)