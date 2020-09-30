Ryanair resumes routes from Oradea after municipality extends aid to lowcoster

Ryanair, the biggest airline in Europe, will resume operating routes from Oradea, in western Romania, after the municipality extended a EUR 0.8 mln aid following an open tender, Ebihoreanul.ro reported.

Ryanair will return to Oradea this winter, with four routes to London Stansted, Milan Bergamo, Bologna, and Dusseldorf Weeze.

All routes have two flights a week - starting from December 2020, as part of Ryanair's Winter 2020 - Summer 2021 schedule in Romania.

The operation of Ryanair flights is supported by Oradea City Hall, which, following a selection procedure, decided to award the Irish company the amount of EUR 800,000.

In mid-August, the Oradea Local Council approved a local state aid scheme worth EUR 1 million for attracting one or more operators at Oradea Airport to increase the city's air connectivity.

