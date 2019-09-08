Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 08/09/2019 - 11:15
Business
Ryanair adds Bucharest-Edinburgh route to its winter 2019 schedule
09 August 2019
Irish low-cost airline Ryanair announced on August 8 that it would launch a new Bucharest route to Edinburgh in November, with a three times weekly service. The new route is part of the air carrier’s extended Bucharest winter 2019 schedule.

The airline also said that the customers in Bucharest could now book flights to Edinburgh as far out as March 2020, at even lower fares.

To celebrate Ryanair’s continued expansion in Central and Eastern Europe, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares from just EUR 22.99 for travel until the end of October 2019, which must be booked by midnight Saturday (August 10), only on the Ryanair.com website,” reads the press release.

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air also announced earlier this week that it would launch four new routes from Edinburgh this year, including to the Romanian capital Bucharest.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Steve Guest/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
