Wizz Air launches Edinburgh-Bucharest route this year
06 August 2019
Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air will launch four new routes from Edinburgh this year, including to the Romanian capital Bucharest.

The airline announced on August 6 that it would “begin operations at Edinburgh Airport, with the launch of four routes to popular European city break destinations.” Thus, from the beginning of November, Wizz Air will connect Scotland’s capital with the Polish cities of Warsaw and Gdansk, Budapest in Hungary, and Bucharest in Romania. 

Fares start from GBP 16.99 for flights to Warsaw and Gdansk, GBP 21.99 for the Edinburgh-Budapest route and GBP 29.99 for flights to Bucharest. Tickets can already be booked online.

Wizz Air now operates seven routes from Scotland to cities in Eastern Europe, including services between Aberdeen and Gdansk, and Glasgow to Budapest and Katowice, as well as the new Edinburgh routes. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Wizz Air)

