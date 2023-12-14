Politics

Russia warns Romania over logistic support given to Ukraine's fighter jets

14 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

If Ukraine uses airports in Poland, Romania and Slovakia to send F-16 fighter jets in combat missions, this will be considered by Russia as an intervention by these three respective countries in the conflict, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation, said during the OSCE plenary session for military security and arms control in Vienna. 

"We strongly warn that the use of these fighters from the territory of these NATO member countries will be considered by Moscow as their participation in the conflict in Ukraine and will force Russia to respond," Gavrilov said, according to Nova.news.

Recently, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated that there is a "high probability" that the fighter jets transferred by the NATO states to the Ukrainian army will carry out the flights from the air bases in Poland, Slovakia and Romania, given the degree of destruction of airfields in Ukraine.

Romania will host training centres for piloting F-16 aircraft, open for NATO partner countries like Ukraine.

"Together with other allies and the company that designs this fighter plane, a regional hub will be created in Romania for the training of pilots who will fly these planes. Romanian pilots who operate F-16 aircraft will be trained here, and the facility will later be opened to the participation of pilots from allied and NATO partner states, including Ukraine," the Presidential Administration said during the July 6 meeting of the Supreme National Defense Council (CSAT).

Romania inaugurated in November 2023 the first training centre for Ukrainian pilots, preparing them to operate F-16 fighter jets. This facility in Calarasi County will also be used for the training of Romanian pilots who switch to more modern F-16 aircraft.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Russia warns Romania over logistic support given to Ukraine's fighter jets

14 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

If Ukraine uses airports in Poland, Romania and Slovakia to send F-16 fighter jets in combat missions, this will be considered by Russia as an intervention by these three respective countries in the conflict, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation, said during the OSCE plenary session for military security and arms control in Vienna. 

"We strongly warn that the use of these fighters from the territory of these NATO member countries will be considered by Moscow as their participation in the conflict in Ukraine and will force Russia to respond," Gavrilov said, according to Nova.news.

Recently, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated that there is a "high probability" that the fighter jets transferred by the NATO states to the Ukrainian army will carry out the flights from the air bases in Poland, Slovakia and Romania, given the degree of destruction of airfields in Ukraine.

Romania will host training centres for piloting F-16 aircraft, open for NATO partner countries like Ukraine.

"Together with other allies and the company that designs this fighter plane, a regional hub will be created in Romania for the training of pilots who will fly these planes. Romanian pilots who operate F-16 aircraft will be trained here, and the facility will later be opened to the participation of pilots from allied and NATO partner states, including Ukraine," the Presidential Administration said during the July 6 meeting of the Supreme National Defense Council (CSAT).

Romania inaugurated in November 2023 the first training centre for Ukrainian pilots, preparing them to operate F-16 fighter jets. This facility in Calarasi County will also be used for the training of Romanian pilots who switch to more modern F-16 aircraft.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm