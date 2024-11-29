Politics

Russia denies involvement in Romanian elections

29 November 2024

Russia recently denied being involved in elections in other countries, including those in Romania, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"The Russian side has not been involved in the electoral processes in Romania. In general, we do not have the habit of meddling in the elections of other countries, specifically those in Romania," Peskov said at a press conference according to Russian state agency TASS.

Peskov rejected any accusations of election meddling as unfounded and said that those in Romania who spread such theories “mimic the main trend that exists in the West, in general.”

The Kremlin spokesperson also told reporters that although Moscow does not know much about Calin Georgescu's views on international affairs, it has clearly understood the position of the current Romanian leadership, which he described as "unfriendly" to Russia.

Additionally, Peskov pointed out that Russia is watching what happens in the Romanian presidential elections but does not plan to make predictions regarding the second round. 

Russia is well-known for its hybrid warfare, trying to influence election outcomes in other states. Back in October, Moldova accused Russia of using USD 39 million to carry out propaganda and influence the outcome of the election. Chisinau's police chief stated that the money came from fugitive oligarch Ilan Șor and from the Russian Federation.

In addition to the directly pumped money, Russia was also involved in an extensive campaign to manipulate Moldovans, promoting Kremlin theses and traditional fears about the European Union and NATO.

Romania’s Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) was convened by Romanian president Klaus Iohannis days after the first round of the presidential elections held on November 24. The Council concluded that Călin Georgescu was favored by the TikTok platform. Documents also showed evidence of cyberattacks aiming to influence the fairness of the electoral process. Potential manipulations of the vote through the TikTok platform were discussed. 

Moldovan president Maia Sandu published a video encouraging Romanian citizens to vote in the parliamentary (December 1) and presidential (December 8) elections and to not believe “those who tell you that closer ties with the Kremlin bring peace and prosperity.”

(Photo source: Igor Dolgov | Dreamstime.com)

