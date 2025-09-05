Events

Run for Life 2025: Charity race near Bucharest to support mothers and children in need

05 September 2025

The fourth edition of Run for Life, a charity sporting event dedicated to supporting mothers and children in need, will take place on September 27 in Dumbrava Vlăsiei, with routes set in the forests of Codrii Vlăsiei near Snagov. The event aims to raise funds for the construction of the Maternal Life Call Center, which will provide shelter and support for up to 50 pregnant women in vulnerable situations and their children.

Organized by the Life Call Association, this year’s edition moves for the first time out of Bucharest and into nature, offering participants a unique running experience along shaded trails and varied terrain designed to test both endurance and adventure, the organizers said. 

The program includes five races tailored to all levels: a 22 km long run, a 12 km medium run, a 6 km short run, a 3 km family run, and children’s races ranging from 200 to 800 meters. Registrations are open online.

In addition to the sporting challenge, the event highlights a social mission. Many pregnant women in Romania face rejection from their families and a lack of resources. The planned maternal center will offer not only accommodation but also psychological counseling, education, medical care, and the chance of a new beginning alongside their children.

This year’s edition also introduces a competition for schools and kindergartens. The institution that brings the largest number of participants will be publicly recognized and rewarded with educational activities and surprises for children, including a recycling awareness session by Varta Romania and tickets to museums and theaters.

Further details can be found here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Events

