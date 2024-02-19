Romania’s ruling coalition still has no agreement over electoral calendar

Romania’s ruling coalition failed to reach an agreement on the electoral calendar during the February 17-18 weekend, as initially panned, and it is running out of time for the implementation of the full-year agreement as proposed by the senior ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD).

The Social Democrats and the Liberals (PNL) are supposed to meet again on February 21, but this would reportedly be too late to enact legislative amendments necessary for holding the local elections on June 9, at the same time as the European elections.

The Liberals would have reportedly insisted on this but were unwilling to accept the Social Democrats’ request for a joint presidential candidate (PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu).

