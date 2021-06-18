Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 06/18/2021 - 10:09
Politics

Romanian ruling coalition's members disagree on another key topic

18 June 2021
The speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, the president of the senior ruling Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban, said on Thursday, June 17, that "there is no consensus among the ruling coalition's members" regarding the Romexpo real estate project in Bucharest CBD - a EUR 300-500 mln deal by which 46ha of land would be given for free to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR).

Previously, the ruling coalition's members failed to agree on the special pensions issue - a major promise of all the parties in the ruling coalition.

PNL has not yet decided in the Romexpo case "because it is better to harmonize the [different] points of view in a certain form of law," Agerpres reported. 

"PNL has not made any decision on this project. Also, no decision has yet been made in the coalition on this project. We discussed once in the coalition, and it remains that we will discuss again," Orban stated in the Parliament, according to G4media.ro.

Junior ruling party, reformist USR PLUS, however, made a decision on this topic, and the party expressed firmly against the "fraudulent" deal.

Asked why the decision is so difficult, Ludovic Orban explained: "We still don't have a common point of view in the coalition, and if we can harmonize the points of view so that we can support a certain form of law together, that's better, since we are a ruling coalition."

(Photo source: Ccir.ro)

