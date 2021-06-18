Romanian ruling coalition's members disagree on another key topic

The speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, the president of the senior ruling Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban, said on Thursday, June 17, that "there is no consensus among the ruling coalition's members" regarding the Romexpo real estate project in Bucharest CBD - a EUR 300-500 mln deal by which 46ha of land would be given for free to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR).

Previously, the ruling coalition's members failed to agree on the special pensions issue - a major promise of all the parties in the ruling coalition.

PNL has not yet decided in the Romexpo case "because it is better to harmonize the [different] points of view in a certain form of law," Agerpres reported.

"PNL has not made any decision on this project. Also, no decision has yet been made in the coalition on this project. We discussed once in the coalition, and it remains that we will discuss again," Orban stated in the Parliament, according to G4media.ro.

Junior ruling party, reformist USR PLUS, however, made a decision on this topic, and the party expressed firmly against the "fraudulent" deal.

Asked why the decision is so difficult, Ludovic Orban explained: "We still don't have a common point of view in the coalition, and if we can harmonize the points of view so that we can support a certain form of law together, that's better, since we are a ruling coalition."

(Photo source: Ccir.ro)