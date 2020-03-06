Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 06/03/2020
Business
Swedish group builds another plastic parts factory in Romania
03 June 2020
Swedish group Rosti has rented 11,300 sqm of industrial spaces near Ploiesti in southern Romania for a new plastics parts factory for the automotive industry. The project will be completed in 2021.

At the end of last year, Rosti announced plans to increase its production capacity in Romania, by building a new production facility.

The Swedish group already has a factory operating in Ploiesti West Park.

Belgian group WDP will develop the new facilities, and JLL brokered the rental deal.

"The transaction proves the resilience and healthy foundations of the Romanian industrial market. We have seen in recent months new companies interested in developing production projects in Romania. I think it is a good time to take advantage of this interest and put on the table all the competitive advantages we offer to convince investors that this is where they must be," said Viorel Opait, business development director of JLL Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
Normal
 

