Romania's Romsilva ups wood production in 2022-2023

Romsilva, the state company that owns 48% of the country's forests (3.13 mln ha) and manages another 1 mln ha of private forests, decided to increase this year's wood production by 0.5 mln cubic meters to 10 mln cubic meters.

The production will also be maintained at 10 mln cubic meters in 2023, Bursa.ro reported.

The share of processed wood in total production increased to 39% this year from 26% last year and will rise to 50% in 2023.

The rest of the wood is sold in auctions to private operators, which harvest it themselves.

Out of the total forests owned by the state, 80% have the international standard forest management certification, Romsilva's press release reads.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sonsam/Dreamstime.com)