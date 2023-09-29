Romgaz shares up on large deal with E.ON

The shares of Romanian producer and supplier of natural gas Romgaz (BVB: SNG) posted a 1.4% advance on September 28, twice the 0.74% advance of the blue chips’ index BET, after the company announced a large-sized deal.

The issuer informed the capital market about the conclusion of a significant transaction with E.ON Energie Romania, a company from the German group E.ON, which operates distribution and supply businesses in the country.

Thus, Romgaz will sell natural gas worth RON 988mn (EUR 200mn) to E.ON between November 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024, i.e. for a period of five months.

(Photo: Romgaz Facebook Page)

