Profit of Romania’s gas company Romgaz rises by one quarter in H1

Romgaz, the largest natural gas producer in Romania, controlled by the state, registered in the first six months of the year a net profit of RON 976 million (EUR 205 mln), up 24.7% compared to the same period of last year. Its business grew by 16.2%, to RON 2.87 billion (EUR 604 mln).
The company’s market capitalisation was RON 12.7 bln (EUR 2.67 bln), after its shares rose by 0.15% on the half-year financial reports.
The amount of gas extracted in the first half of the year increased by 2.3% year-on-year, to 2.7 billion cubic meters.
The electricity production of the Iernut power plant decreased by 63%, as the plant was shut down for upgrade during the entire second quarter of the year.
The market share of Romgaz on the gas national market was 46.3%, 1 percentage point higher than in the same period last year (45.3%), the company said.
(Photo: Shutterstock)
