Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Business
Romgaz blames gas release program for lower earnings, deferred investments
24 September 2020
The profit, income, and investments of Romanian natural gas producer Romgaz will be revised downwards by about a quarter, under a proposal made by the management to the shareholders, Profit.ro reported.

The revision is mainly due to weaker demand, production, and prices, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the new legal obligations to offer gas on stock exchanges through auctions under the so-called gas release program, the management explained.

Thus, Romgaz estimates a decrease of 25.3% (over RON 1.3 billion or EUR 250 million) in its operating income compared to the initial budget for 2020, from RON 5.36 bln to RON 4.01 bln, despite the liberalization of the household market segment from July 1.

Romgaz forecasts that it will obtain a net profit of RON 1.065 bln (EUR 200 mln) this year, 26% lower than the initial budget (RON 1.439 bln).

"For 2020, Romgaz aims to achieve total investments of RON 853 mln, 25% below the program approved by the initial budget of RON 1.14 bln," reads the company's report for shareholders.

As a result, the company's management has postponed the commissioning of the new power plant at Iernut for June 2021. The plant was initially supposed to open at the end of this year.

The Romanian state controls Romgaz through the Economy Ministry, which holds a 70% stake. 

(Photo: Oleg Gerasymenko/ Dreamstime)

