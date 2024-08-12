Society

Romania’s emergency RO-Alert notifications may expand to TV, email

12 August 2024

During a recent interview, Raed Arafat, the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, announced that the RO-Alert system might expand to more platforms, potentially delivering warnings through television, email, and SMS in addition to the current phone alerts. 

"We have a strategy for RO-Alert and recently had a working meeting with STS, which is responsible for the RO-Alert system, to develop it so that we can include more terminals. This means not only receiving alerts on the phone but also directly on the TV, via email, and by SMS for those registered, ensuring that the majority of the population is informed about situations that could endanger lives," Raed Arafat stated, cited by Buletin.de.

Arafat highlighted that alert systems, including those for public warnings, are costly, require continuous development, and must be supported by a well-defined strategy. He also mentioned that legislative improvements have been made in recent years to enhance these systems, though further enhancements are still needed. 

He also emphasized that integrating all emergency response and management entities under the DSU has been a significant step forward for Romania, enabling better preparation and more effective responses to emergencies.

The RO-Alert system was implemented in 2018, allowing authorities to send warning messages to citizens in areas with high risk. It was used to warn Romanians of dangerous meteorological activity, missing children, bear sightings, or earthquakes, among others.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com)

1

