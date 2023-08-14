Romania’s BlueStreamline racing team wins first place at "Formula Student" competition

The BlueStreamline student racing team from Transilvania University in Brașov has won first place for the second time in two weeks at the "Formula Student" competition, this time in Spain, at the Catalunya circuit.

A total of 36 teams from universities across Europe participated in the event. In addition to the track races, the student teams also had to complete challenges such as presenting a business plan, detailing the costs required for building the single-seater car, and even outlining the design plan for the racing vehicle.

Romania’s team of 12 students from UNITBV, led by associate professor Mihai Comșiț, excelled in eight challenges: tenth place in Business Plan, sixth place in Cost Report, fourth place in Design Report, fourth place in SkidPad, third place in autocross, second place in acceleration, first place in endurance, and first place in Efficiency. Ultimately, their overall score secured them first place in the Combustion class.

"If a team of 12 students and a professor managed, in a year, to design and build a racing car from scratch and win prestigious international competitions, it means that education can be and is being done in this country, and Romania has a future. Congratulations to the students and their professor!" conveyed professor Ioan Vasile Abrudan, the rector of Transilvania University in Brașov, cited by G4Media.

The BlueStreamline team participated for the 13th time at the Catalunya circuit in Spain, making them the only team in Europe to have participated in all editions of "Formula Student Spain." With two gold medals earned in Portugal and Spain, the BlueStreamline team will now return to their home country, and in the upcoming days, they will head to Croatia for their third international competition.

At the end of July, BlueStreamline unveiled the 14th single-seater car built entirely from scratch by their students.

