Genesis Property Survey: Romanians want modern work and urban living spaces for a better work-life balance, with less time spent in traffic and more with the family

Modern concepts that combine work with urban life and provide easy access to co-working, co-living, socialising and wellbeing spaces would bring more balance between the professional and personal life for almost 26% of respondents, less time spent in traffic (21%) and more with friends and family (12.6%), according to a survey run by Genesis Property in October, on 1,031 employees from all over the country.

For more than 6 out of 10 respondents, the campus for the lifestyle of the future should have parks and green areas. For 4 out of 10 respondents, the priority is ease of access to restaurants and cafes, and 38% take into account dedicated areas for recreational activities.

YUNITY Park, developed by Genesis Property, is designed as a campus developed as an extension to the office, which delivers the urban support for experiences adapted to the modern lifestyle, both for the time spent in the office, as well as for the personal or social one. YUNITY Park will include multiple destinations dedicated to social interaction, an amphitheatre and an urban forest, elements of a complex concept aimed at the needs of people of the future, not just the present.

“The campus of the future concept is beneficial for both employees and residents, via its very nature: compact projects that can be quickly crossed by foot. We are talking about areas where people can easily access the services and facilities they need, within a few minutes' walk. They can improve the quality of life by reducing the dependence on cars and increasing the opportunities for physical activity, social interaction, real integration into a community and quick access to products and services necessary for everyday life. In addition, the concept also helps cut carbon emissions and improve the air quality,” said Andreea Petre (in opening picture), Cost & Contract Manager, Genesis Property.

More than half of the survey respondents believe that a project like the campus of the future should be carried out equally by both local authorities and private companies.

Over 87% of respondents believe that an office park that provides leisure options could contribute to a better work-life balance. At the same time, more than 8 out of 10 respondents believe that such a concept would significantly contribute to saving time.

The translation into reality of the campus of the future concept is an integral part of Genesis Property's strategy, also confirmed by the process of transforming Novo Park into YUNITY Park, started in April 2022. It aims to create a platform to support an ecosystem of communities, comYunitY. The YUNITY concept is built on the activation of communities where the relevant experiences of members create an environment in which the balance between the personal and the professional life is restored.

The Genesis Property survey on the Campus of the future was carried out, at a national level, in October 2022, through the iVox platform, on a total sample of 1,031 Internet users in Romania. Some 58% of the participants are men, almost 72% are between 20 and 45 years old, and over 42% have a net income higher than 4,000 lei.

About Genesis Property

Genesis Property is one of the most important owners, developers and operators of class A office buildings in Romania, with almost 20 years of experience in the real estate industry and the first real estate group in the country to become a signatory and to support the promotion of the 10 Principles of The UN Global Compact on human rights, work, fight against climate change and environmental protection. The company owns and manages YUNITY Park and West Gate Business District, with over 150,000 square meters of office space contracted by major companies such as HP, Accenture, Societe Generale, Citibank, Ericsson, Garanti BBVA, Infineon, Luxoft, Yokogawa, Siemens and Alpha Bank, where more than 20,000 employees work.

In 2020, Genesis Property initiated the IMMUNE Building Standard™, an innovative global standard that certifies the resilience of buildings to health threats such as the Covid-19 pandemic. Through IMMUNE™, the company aims to sustainably contribute to the creation of healthy buildings of the future.

Genesis Property made a commitment to adapt its investment and operational strategy in order to fully contribute to supporting the major objectives of the European Commission, assumed by the European Ecological Agreement, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 and to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

Genesis Property is also the developer of the first private student campus in Romania, West Gate Studios, and the 4-star accommodation unit Studio One Accommodation Suites.

