Poll: Romanian bankers have the weakest trustworthiness globally

Romanians have the least trust in bankers globally, according to the conclusions of a survey conducted by the global platform Ipsos in 31 countries on its Global Advisor online platform. Only 11% of Romanians say they trust bankers, while 57% say they don't.

Romanians don't particularly trust the opinion polls, either (37% confidence).

Overall, the Romanians are less inclined to have confidence – with a negative score of -166 – while countries such as the UK, Germany, France, but also Singapore or Indonesia are more inclined to trust professional categories, Economedia.ro reported. Hungary and Poland are countries where the general trust in such categories is even weaker compared to Romania.

Romanians' confidence by professional categories: scientists - 61%, doctors - 49%, teachers - 48%, members of the Armed Forces - 47%, opinion polls - 37%, ordinary men/women - 36%, clergy/priests - 27%, police - 26%, business leaders - 26%, judges - 25%, lawyers - 23%, TV news anchors/television newsreaders - 23%, journalists - 20%, government employees/civil servants - 16%, sdvertising executives - 16%, bankers - 11%, cabinet officials/government ministers - 10%, politicians in general - 8%.

(Photo source: Andrey Popov/Dreamstime.com)