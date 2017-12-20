How much do Romanians spend on winter holidays?

Over half of Romanians living in cities will spend amounts ranging between RON 1,000-3,000 (EUR 216-650) for Christmas and New Year’s Eve, according to a survey by Mednet Marketing Research Center.

Over a quarter of urban Romanians will allocate less than RON 1,000 for the winter holidays. The average budget for Christmas and New Year’s Eve in urban areas amounts to RON 1,717 (EUR 371.5).

Romanians in cities will spend on average RON 685 (EUR 148.2) on food, including meat and traditional Romanian Christmas cake (cozonac). In addition, they will spend RON 457 (almost EUR 100) on clothes, footwear, cosmetics, and decorations. The average budget for gifts is RON 611 (EUR 132.2).

In big cities with over 100,000 inhabitants, the average budget for Christmas and New Year’s Eve is even higher, amounting to RON 1,746 (EUR 378).

[email protected]