Romanians subscribe record volume of Govt. bonds in new Fidelis issue

22 August 2024

Romanian households placed a record RON 3.2 billion (EUR 640 mln) to buy Government bonds denominated in local currency and euros during the latest issue under the Fidelis scheme, announced Profit.ro.

The money was roughly equally split between local currency (RON 1.7 bln) and euros (EUR 311 mln or RON 1.55 bln). 

The record value of RON 3.2 bln surpasses the performance recorded in April 2024, when the total amounted to RON 3.19 bln. 

The fourth issue of the Fidelis scheme contained government bonds denominated in local currency, with maturities of 1 year and 5 years and annual coupons of 5.80% and 7%, respectively, and government bonds denominated in euros, with 1-year and 5-year maturities and annual coupons of 4% and 5%, respectively. 

In addition, there was also a special tranche, as part of the contribution of the Ministry of Finance to the blood donation campaign. In its case, the government securities have a maturity of one year and a coupon of 6.8%.

