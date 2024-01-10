Poll: Romanians' optimism more fragile than a year ago

Only 34% of Romanians expect better living conditions in 2024, compared to 48% in 2023, reveals the results of a poll carried out by Reveal Marketing Research.

According to the survey, 47% of Romanians do not adopt any optimistic or pessimistic perspective regarding the year 2024, this feeling of neutrality highlighting a fragile balance between hope and uncertainty. On the other hand, 34% of respondents expressed optimism and 19% pessimism regarding the new year.

Women are more optimistic (37%) than men (30%), and compared to the age categories, the two extremes, young people between 18-24 years old (43%) and mature people over 55 years old (45%), are differentiated as being more optimistic.

"Compared to the similar study carried out a year ago, we notice that the pronounced optimism of Romanians registers a significant decrease from 48% for 2023 to 34% for 2024. If the beginning of 2023 came against the background of regaining freedoms after the periods of restrictions imposed by the pandemic, the beginning of 2024 came against the background of uncertainties and socio-economic changes," explained Marius Luican, CEO of Reveal Marketing Research, quoted by Economica.net.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Radub85/Dreamstime.com)