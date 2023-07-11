Approximately 39% of Romanians will not go on vacation at all this summer, and among those who will, over 73% will spend their summer vacation in Romania, according to a survey conducted by CEC Bank in partnership with the banking comparator FinZoom.ro.

When it comes to the budget allocated for this year's vacation, approximately 10% of respondents mentioned that they will allocate less than RON 1,000 (EUR 200), nearly 25% said between RON 1,000 - 3,000 (EUR 200 – 600), 14.5% will allocate between RON 3,000 - 6,000 (EUR 600 - 1,200), about 9% have planned between RON 6,000 - 10,000 (EUR 1,200 - 2,000). Almost 4% intend to spend over RON 10,000.

It is worth noting that nearly 39% of respondents stated that they will not go on vacation this summer. Over 34% of those who will intend to go to the Romanian seaside, while slightly fewer (32%) to the Romanian mountain areas. Almost 7% of respondents will spend their vacation with relatives/in the countryside. Finally, over 20% of respondents stated that they will spend their vacation abroad.

Regarding vacation bookings, over 76% of Romanians mentioned that they personally handle this aspect, while approximately 24% of them use the services of a travel agency.

When asked "How many days can you afford to go on vacation this summer?" over 43% of those who responded to the survey mentioned that they will go on vacation for 3-4 days this year, over 36% said they chose to spend 7 days on vacation, about 11% will go on vacation for 10 days, and almost 10% will spend 14 days or more on vacation.

Rest and relaxation represent the main reason 56% of Romanians go on vacation, while over 30% of respondents state that they will combine business with pleasure. For 13%, visiting tourist attractions is the main reason for going on vacation, while only 1% of Romanians stated that they go on vacation for shopping.

Over 37% of respondents stated that they bought their tickets online, while almost 63% said they prefer to purchase them directly from ticket offices.

A representative sample of approximately 1,200 respondents from across the country were contacted for the survey. 54.9% of respondents are employees, 74.83% live in cities, and 38.08% have higher education.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Syda Productions | Dreamstime.com)