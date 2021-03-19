Romanians place less money in the new Govt. debt issue on BVB

The volume of Government bonds subscribed by retail investors through the Fidelis program, which started on March 1 and ends on March 19, passed RON 1 billion (EUR 207 million) on March 18, according to data compiled by Ziarul Financiar daily.

More than half of the demand, respectively EUR 108 mln, is for bonds denominated in euro with a maturity of 5 years and a coupon of 1.55% per year.

For the tranche in local currency with a maturity of 1 year and a 2.85% coupon, the subscriptions volume reached RON 280 mln (EUR 57 mln), while for the three-year maturity (3.1% coupon), the subscriptions amount to RON 207 mln (EUR 42.4 mln).

In the previous two government bond issues, the Finance Ministry collected RON 2 bln (EUR 410 mln) from local investors in the summer of 2020, respectively RON 2.7 bln (EUR 554 mln) in the fall.

The bonds issued under the Fidelis program are trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

(Photo source: Pexels.com)