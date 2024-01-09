Romanians abroad

Romanians make up largest minority coming from an EU state in Germany

09 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanians form the largest minority coming from a European Union (EU) member state in Germany, according to data published by the Federal Statistical Office of Germany. 

The number of Romanians in Germany has nearly doubled between 2015 and 2022, from roughly 450,000 to just over 883,000 individuals, representing the highest growth rate among EU citizens, according to official data cited by G4Media.

From 2013 to the present, Romanians rank second in the list of immigrants arriving in Germany each year, only surpassed by Syrians.

Overall, Romanian citizens rank fourth in terms of numbers, surpassed by Turkish citizens, numbering nearly 1.5 million, Ukrainian citizens, just over 1.1 million, and Syrian citizens, numbering over 900,000.

Romanians comprise about 7% of the total of over 20 million first or second-generation immigrants living in Germany. At the same time, Romanians are at the forefront of the EU when it comes to acquiring German citizenship. In 2020, 5,900 Romanians obtained German citizenship. However, overall, Turks and Syrians ranked first and second in this regard. 

Germany is experiencing a historic number of immigrants in recent years, with a significant increase primarily driven by the war in Ukraine. Almost 2.7 million people arrived in Germany in 2022, while 1.2 million left the country, resulting in a net population increase of 1.5 million.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sebastian Czapnik | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Romanians abroad

Romanians make up largest minority coming from an EU state in Germany

09 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanians form the largest minority coming from a European Union (EU) member state in Germany, according to data published by the Federal Statistical Office of Germany. 

The number of Romanians in Germany has nearly doubled between 2015 and 2022, from roughly 450,000 to just over 883,000 individuals, representing the highest growth rate among EU citizens, according to official data cited by G4Media.

From 2013 to the present, Romanians rank second in the list of immigrants arriving in Germany each year, only surpassed by Syrians.

Overall, Romanian citizens rank fourth in terms of numbers, surpassed by Turkish citizens, numbering nearly 1.5 million, Ukrainian citizens, just over 1.1 million, and Syrian citizens, numbering over 900,000.

Romanians comprise about 7% of the total of over 20 million first or second-generation immigrants living in Germany. At the same time, Romanians are at the forefront of the EU when it comes to acquiring German citizenship. In 2020, 5,900 Romanians obtained German citizenship. However, overall, Turks and Syrians ranked first and second in this regard. 

Germany is experiencing a historic number of immigrants in recent years, with a significant increase primarily driven by the war in Ukraine. Almost 2.7 million people arrived in Germany in 2022, while 1.2 million left the country, resulting in a net population increase of 1.5 million.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sebastian Czapnik | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water
12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s