Romanians make up largest minority coming from an EU state in Germany

Romanians form the largest minority coming from a European Union (EU) member state in Germany, according to data published by the Federal Statistical Office of Germany.

The number of Romanians in Germany has nearly doubled between 2015 and 2022, from roughly 450,000 to just over 883,000 individuals, representing the highest growth rate among EU citizens, according to official data cited by G4Media.

From 2013 to the present, Romanians rank second in the list of immigrants arriving in Germany each year, only surpassed by Syrians.

Overall, Romanian citizens rank fourth in terms of numbers, surpassed by Turkish citizens, numbering nearly 1.5 million, Ukrainian citizens, just over 1.1 million, and Syrian citizens, numbering over 900,000.

Romanians comprise about 7% of the total of over 20 million first or second-generation immigrants living in Germany. At the same time, Romanians are at the forefront of the EU when it comes to acquiring German citizenship. In 2020, 5,900 Romanians obtained German citizenship. However, overall, Turks and Syrians ranked first and second in this regard.

Germany is experiencing a historic number of immigrants in recent years, with a significant increase primarily driven by the war in Ukraine. Almost 2.7 million people arrived in Germany in 2022, while 1.2 million left the country, resulting in a net population increase of 1.5 million.

(Photo source: Sebastian Czapnik | Dreamstime.com)