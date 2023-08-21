Romanian association launches storytelling workshops project for children in diaspora

The Romanian 'Tell Me a Story for the Soul' (Spune-mi o poveste pentru suflet) Association recently announced the launch of the project '10 Books for 1000 Romanian Children in the Diaspora,' with workshops in Romanian for children growing up abroad.

A total of 1000 Romanian children from Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, and Spain will participate in interactive storytelling workshops in the Romanian language, led by teachers and volunteers from their communities. Additionally, each of the 1000 children will receive a set of 10 books written and illustrated by Veronica Iani, written alone or in collaboration with Dr. Eliza Maria-Cloțea, Dr. Cristina Stoian, or visual artist Elena Ciolacu.

In addition to a substantial book fund, the 'Tell Me a Story for the Soul' Association provides partner organizations with materials necessary for the successful conduct of storytelling workshops and ensures the training of storytellers.

The project is realized with the support of the Department for Romanians Everywhere and takes place from June to November 2023 in Romanian communities abroad.

"Some children in the diaspora primarily speak the Romanian language within their families and within the limited circles of affiliation. Others participate in the courses and programs of schools or Romanian associations established with great effort by Romanians living outside the country's borders. For both groups, a nuanced understanding of the mother tongue, its practice, and the learning of defining elements of Romanian culture and civilization are essential," explained Simona Irimia, the coordinator of the project '10 Books for 1000 Romanian Children in the Diaspora,' cited in the press release.

"When you miss the parents who remained in the country, when you want to teach your children what your parents taught you, tell them a story,’ I used to encourage my relatives who went abroad. Just like practicing healthy habits, the awareness of belonging to a community, and the assimilation of its values are learned in childhood and continue throughout life. The 'seeds' of these are gently planted in the hearts of the young through stories. In Veronica Iani's 10 books—written with humor, in expressive Romanian—such resources exist and are waiting to be discovered," added Ioana Revnic, the president of the 'Tell Me a Story for the Soul' association.

The 'Tell Me a Story for the Soul' project began in 2018 and gained legal status five years later, becoming the 'Tell Me a Story for the Soul' association in 2021. Since its inception, over 450 interactive storytelling workshops have been organized both physically and online, involving 5000 children from Romania, Switzerland, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Ukraine, Denmark, and the Republic of Moldova. Additionally, 21 creative contests for children and teenagers have been held, with 2500 participants from both Romania and abroad, along with 4 storyteller training workshops.

(Photo source: Senatorjoanna/Dreamstime.com)