Society

Over 40% of Romanians to reduce holiday spending this year, survey says

14 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than 40% of Romanians will spend 10% to 30% less this holiday season than last year, according to a survey conducted by CEC Bank in partnership with FinZoom.ro. Meanwhile, 27% said they have a similar budget to last year, while 23% plan to spend more.

In terms of budget, 30.5% of respondents said they planned between RON 500 and RON 1,000, while a quarter of those surveyed will spend less than RON 500. About 20% will spend between RON 1,000 and RON 1,500, with only smaller percentages planning higher budgets.

For more than half of those surveyed, the main spending for the holidays will be on food, for 42% of respondents on gifts, and just under 5% will allocate most of the money for vacations. But even for food, 70% of respondents have allocated a budget of less than RON 600.

For other categories of holiday expenses, almost 50% of the respondents will allocate less than RON 300, over 31% will budget between RON 300 and RON 600, and about 13% between RON 600-1,200. Just over 5% said they would allocate amounts of over RON 1,200.

Financial comparator FinZoom conducted the survey online at the request of CEC Bank on a sample of around 1,200 internet users in Romania. 53% of the respondents are employees, 75% live in urban areas, and over 27% have higher education.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Society

Over 40% of Romanians to reduce holiday spending this year, survey says

14 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than 40% of Romanians will spend 10% to 30% less this holiday season than last year, according to a survey conducted by CEC Bank in partnership with FinZoom.ro. Meanwhile, 27% said they have a similar budget to last year, while 23% plan to spend more.

In terms of budget, 30.5% of respondents said they planned between RON 500 and RON 1,000, while a quarter of those surveyed will spend less than RON 500. About 20% will spend between RON 1,000 and RON 1,500, with only smaller percentages planning higher budgets.

For more than half of those surveyed, the main spending for the holidays will be on food, for 42% of respondents on gifts, and just under 5% will allocate most of the money for vacations. But even for food, 70% of respondents have allocated a budget of less than RON 600.

For other categories of holiday expenses, almost 50% of the respondents will allocate less than RON 300, over 31% will budget between RON 300 and RON 600, and about 13% between RON 600-1,200. Just over 5% said they would allocate amounts of over RON 1,200.

Financial comparator FinZoom conducted the survey online at the request of CEC Bank on a sample of around 1,200 internet users in Romania. 53% of the respondents are employees, 75% live in urban areas, and over 27% have higher education.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm