Two Romanians arrested in Greece for suspected espionage at naval base

Greek authorities have arrested two Romanian nationals on suspicion of espionage after they allegedly took pictures of the Hellenic Navy’s main base on the island of Salamina, the Coast Guard said on Tuesday, September 23, as reported by ekathimerini.com.

The men, aged 52 and 22, were detained on Monday afternoon after Navy personnel spotted them on a tourist boat sailing in the straits between the mainland and the island, near Attica. Coast Guard officers searched the men and reportedly found images of the naval base on their mobile phones.

The suspects were taken to the Central Port Authority of Piraeus, while their mobile phones, EUR 4,700 and USD 400 in cash were confiscated. The boat they used was also impounded for inspection of its documents.

The Salamis Naval Base is the largest facility of the Hellenic Navy, hosting most of its fleet as well as administrative, training, and support services. It employs around 10,000 naval and civilian personnel.

