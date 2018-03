Five Romanians lost their lives and three others were injured after a car crash near Helmond, in the Netherlands.

A microbus of the Dutch firm Horizon Groep, for which the Romanians worked, collided with a tank truck on a dangerous road. The Romanian workers were heading home from work.

A 27-year old woman and four men between 27 and 37 died in the crash.

